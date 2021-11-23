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Cannabis Sales Data and Trends
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Episode 824 of the #TalkingHedge sits down with Jessica Lukas, Sr VP Commercial Development at BDSA and John Manlove, Founder & CEO of Apex Trading to discuss retail & wholesale cannabis data and pricing trends.
Summary:
00:00 - intro
01:00 - Cannabis industry drivers
02:37 - Edible's rise in popularity
06:45 - Pricing trending downwards
10:45 - Flowers decreasing marketshare
15:35 - D8's impact on the industry
22:12 - Overproduction / lack of tourism
28:08 - Harvest affecting prices / inflation
40:06 - Effects of online orders & ecommerce
45:49 - Have same store sales peaked? Crystal Ball Predictions
Guests:
Jessica Lukas, Senior Vice President Commercial Development at BDSA
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-lukas-69729811/
John Manlove, CEO & Founder at Apex Trading & Bushel44
https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-manlove-2173002a/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 824 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.
Summary:
00:00 - intro
01:00 - Cannabis industry drivers
02:37 - Edible's rise in popularity
06:45 - Pricing trending downwards
10:45 - Flowers decreasing marketshare
15:35 - D8's impact on the industry
22:12 - Overproduction / lack of tourism
28:08 - Harvest affecting prices / inflation
40:06 - Effects of online orders & ecommerce
45:49 - Have same store sales peaked? Crystal Ball Predictions
Guests:
Jessica Lukas, Senior Vice President Commercial Development at BDSA
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-lukas-69729811/
John Manlove, CEO & Founder at Apex Trading & Bushel44
https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-manlove-2173002a/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 824 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.
Keywords
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