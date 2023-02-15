Create New Account
Why Hasn't OH Gov Mike Dewine Declared a State of Emergency in East Palestine, OHIO!?
Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks joined Ed Henry, Karyn Turk and Terrance Bates on Real Americas Voice, American Sunrise to talk about what is going on in East Palestine, OH after the catastrophic train derailment and why isn't Gov Mike Dewine doing more? Where is United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, where is Joe Biden and the federal response to help the people of Ohio and those in the path of this acid cloud?

Keywords
americanohiomike dewinetrain derailmentedravamerican sunriseeast palestinevinyl chloridekarynterreance

