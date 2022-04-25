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The Rape Of Britain Part 2 Promo
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10 views • April 25, 2022
Please support our work - https://urbanscoop.news/supportus/ This is a promo trailer for the soon to be released second episode of The Rape Of Britain. Tommy Robinson dares to put himself in danger so that he can bring you the kind of news that no other journalists dare to. He doesn't care about being called a racist, he doesn't care about being called an Islamophobe, he doesn't care about the threats made against him personally. He cares about getting the truth and exposing it for the world to see.
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