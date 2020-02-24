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We Were Warned Freedom to Chains Paul Harvey
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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23 views • February 24, 2020
In 1965, American radio host Paul Harvey gave an immense warning to the American people about the fate of the nation. "We Were Warned: Freedom to Chains" is a short film about the the parallels between the warning Harvey gave over fifty years ago, and today with the Socialist influences in government and society

We are building a data base of location - province- city and phone numbers-- for constitutional conventions meetings - The teams have grown large and coordinated - So please share the information so more become aware of the solution - and why a Constitution is so important - Become part of the Constitutional Conventions and go down in history as the founders of this amazing document that stopped slavery from the corporation of canada Inc. Learn more meet the Constitutional Convention teams coast to coast


Join us 7 PM and 2 or 3 Pm 7 Days a week - Also the room is Open for anyone that wants it for lives or Private Meetings - Contact Shawn Harvey or us by email to arrange this - The link s always the same
https://zoom.us/j/7926352550

Any Questions please contact Dallas 403 437 1718

Thank you

Latest video are here what we are working on Please subscribe and we also have moved to Brighteon and download Zoom to join everyone for discussion - You do not to create a server we have the software- We just email link, add to FB when we are scheduling the next event - link to connect to - it will ask you to connect voice and camera

We the People Constitutional Conventions Youtube and Brighteon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas

We The People Constitutional Conventions on Facebook and in the pinned post there are links to all the Provinces and Territories
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/


Download Zoom https://zoom.us/support/download

Zoom has Closed Captioning - download this and setup so you can join in on Zoom
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/207279736-Getting-Started-with-Closed-Captioning?fbclid=IwAR0nVgCYNPvX7wbbU3_G4dFCbKuZbD39E9wXSXnYHcfr3t3rZiLJbOkVCfM
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canadabna actde factode jurefinancedallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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