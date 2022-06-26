The 3 Outcomes of Pfizer COVID Shot in Babies: Disease, Disability, Death.

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(June 23, 2022) Brannon Howse is joined by whistleblower Karen Kingston who is a former Pfizer employee and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. She dives deep into the Pfizer COVID-19 ‘”vaccine” study for children six months to four years old, that was submitted to the FDA and then approved. We are witnessing pure evil on steroids!
“The children cannot survive these shots!” - Karen Kingston
Karen Kingston: https://karenkingston.net/
Brannon Howse: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/covid-shot-study-babies-and-toddlers-reveals-only-1-made-it-1-one-week-post-3rd-dose