Sabbath inspirations: Crown Him with many crowns
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians church. Their websites include www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.


A beautiful song of worship, sung by the SSR church choir, giving praise and glory to the Christian God of the universe.


Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (or Seventh-Day Christians Church) on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimking of kingsimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of dayssabbath inspirationsfather of lightsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truecrown him with many crownscrown him

