Optogenetics, The New World Order Agenda

This is my second video in an attempt to explain the Attacks that I have recently come under. I’m sure most will write this off as a person experiencing a mental and I’m sure this is what they are expecting. I encourage everyone to research Optogenetics, DREADs, for these are being employed upon the public. Note: December 21 2020 was the date of the antichrist star.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.