Traditional Vaccines Now in Question: Dr. Harvey Risch Loses All Trust in the CDC and the FDA

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The Vigilant Fox Published October 9, 2022
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“To be honest, my trust level in those institutions is ZERO. They have shown their complete corruption with regards to industry sponsors, and it’s despicable."
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