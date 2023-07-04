https://gettr.com/post/p2l520tbcb6

7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Wayne Dupree: One day, we are definitely going to be celebrating your independence from CCP! Nicole: America is no longer independent, as it is now dependent on the CCP Economically. So we have to fight. The moment we are truly independent of the CCP, America will also be independent again!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods





7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】韦恩·杜普里：有一天，我们一定会庆祝你们脱离中共的统治而独立的那一天！妮可：美国在经济上依赖中共，已经不再独立。所以，我们必须抗争。当我们脱离中共而获得独立之日，便是美国再次独立之时！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据



