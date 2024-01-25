Anything SMART including CARS is Enslavement WHY, Buy or Save Your Old CAR.

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Country is Gone and the Elections will not Save you.

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution states: "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence." The Supreme court overturning of TX trying to protect the border is a joke and against the Constitution.

12 Reasons to Keep Your Old CAR – a taste

Smart cars often come with telematics systems that track and transmit data about the vehicle's location and performance, raising concerns about surveillance. No Monthly Subscriptions: Smart cars often come with subscription services for features and updates. Keeping an old car means avoiding these additional monthly costs. Older cars may have simpler emissions systems, making them easier to maintain compliance with environmental regulations.

Time to bug out – Telling us of an EMP

15When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)16Then let them which be in Judaea flee into the mountains:17Let him which is on the housetop not come down to take any thing out of his house:18Neither let him which is in the field return back to take his clothes.19And woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck in those days!20But pray ye that your flight be not in the winter, neither on the sabbath day:21For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. Mathew 24

Don’t have Money for an Old Car, Don’t Worry. Teleportation in the Bible

37And Philip said, If thou believest with all thine heart, thou mayest. And he answered and said, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.38And he commanded the chariot to stand still: and they went down both into the water, both Philip and the eunuch; and he baptized him.39And when they were come up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord caught away Philip, that the eunuch saw him no more: and he went on his way rejoicing.40But Philip was found at Azotus: and passing through he preached in all the cities, till he came to Caesarea. Acts 8