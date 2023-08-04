⚡️Special forces destroyed the landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the American M113 armored personnel carrier on the Vremevsky ledge⚡️🇷🇺⚡️
The American M113 armored personnel carrier with Ukrainian militants was ambushed by the special forces of the Vostok group. The armored vehicle was hit, the troops and crew inside were destroyed
