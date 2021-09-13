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CV-19 Life Lessons for 5D Compassion & Unconditional Love w/Tom Barnett: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #58
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4 views • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk energy healing practitioner and consciousness teacher, Tom Barnett. Tom’s journey into the evolving world of healing with consciousness began when he became extremely sick. Tom, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Watch the video interview here:
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KCfP...
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras/v...
For more information about Tom Barnett’s offerings, please visit his website: https://tombarnett.tv/
For more information about the 2021 Higher-Self Expo, visit: https://www.higherselfexpo.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Watch the video interview here:
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KCfP...
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras/v...
For more information about Tom Barnett’s offerings, please visit his website: https://tombarnett.tv/
For more information about the 2021 Higher-Self Expo, visit: https://www.higherselfexpo.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
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