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Supplements to degrade graphene - Ricardo Delgado Martín of La Quinta Column
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9552 views • July 22, 2021
This is a good video to learn about antioxidants that can assist in degrading graphene from your body. You will see what Ricardo Delgado Martín uses on a daily basis to help protect his immune system and maintain his glutathione levels. Please share this with others as their health depends on this vital information. Thank you!
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