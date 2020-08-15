© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the new peace deal between Israel and the UAE the one the prophet Daniel warned us about for the last days?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
166 views • August 15, 2020
Author Frank DiMora points to a prophecy made by Daniel concerning the coming Antichrist. Frank connects the dots between what Daniel stated and the new peace deal that President Trump made possible. If this is that peace deal of Daniel 9:27 that would tell us we are in the tribulation period. Are we? Watch the video as Frank tells you exactly what to watch for.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.