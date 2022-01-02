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Trump BLASTS J6 Committee With the Obvious, Causes Liz Cheney to Flip Her Lid
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220 views • January 02, 2022
Cristina Laila from the Gateway Pundit reports, January 6 committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney hit back after it was reported the panel stood down on requests for some Trump documents.
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