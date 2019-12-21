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Democrats Host Presidential Debate And No One Tunes In - War Room Full Show
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21 views • December 21, 2019
It’s open line Friday on The Infowars War Room this week and we take plenty of calls from the great audience. We have the latest in the impeachment scam, the plan to end the 2nd Amendment in Virginia, and a secret message from President Trump to Nancy Pelosi you won’t believe. Also, Ted Cruz savages the latest omnibus bill that is bankrupting America. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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