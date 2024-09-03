We can stop this war against us; do not comply, says Prof. David A. Hughes

“Everybody needs to do something because this is a war that is being waged against all of us. “We are all participants in this war, undeclared combatant, whether or not we like it. “So each of us has to do something. “Each person has different skills, different gifts, different talents… “Once we look inside ourselves and take responsibility to act… there is a moral imperative… to do something about this. “We need to withdraw consent from all aspects of technocracy. “We mustn't be fooled by their psychological operations into thinking it's all hopeless or can't be stopped… “Many of these agendas are only enforceable with our consent.” “This is why they have used so many psychological operations and tricks to get us to do certain things.” “Why was it that so many people took [the COVID vaccine] into their own bodies? “This is extraordinary. “The point is that if you have a [SMALL] transnational ruling class that controls this deep state, and it is now literally at war with the rest of humanity… this is a small number of people. “If enough people simply refuse to go along with these agendas and say no… “If enough people would get rid of their smart devices, which are... vehicles towards this... technocratic enslavement.” “If enough people could see what's going on and would reject the various totalitarian agendas that are unfolding before our very eyes, then this could end quite quickly and also peacefully and lawfully. “So that's why it's a really important concept to me: non-compliance, withdrawing consent, civil disobedience and rejection of all aspects of technocracy.”

Prof. David A. Hughes speaking with Alex Newman of “The New American” posted on 10 July 2024.

The full interview is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZvyfViOLRYAI

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4

David Hughes's website is here:

https://davidahughes.net/

Description of author from Amazon

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

Mirrored - Fat News

