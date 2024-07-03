© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 24-kilometer-long sea route was opened in China - it broke 10 world records
The new Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway is a system of sea tunnels, bridges and the world's first underwater interchange between airports and highways. The highway will significantly reduce travel time between cities from two hours to less than 30 minutes. It took 7 years and 1.5 billion dollars to build.