Tory Lanez: The Rise, Fall & Controversy | News Plus Globe Exclusive
17 views • 19 hours ago

Tory Lanez: The Rise, Fall & Controversy | News Plus Globe Exclusive

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

🎤 Tory Lanez, once a rising star in the hip-hop and R&B world, has faced both massive success and serious controversy. From chart-topping hits to his legal battles, we dive deep into the full story of how Daystar Peterson became Tory Lanez — and where things stand today.


🔍 In this video by News Plus Globe, we explore:


His breakout hits and musical journey


Collaborations with big names


The shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion


His court trial, sentence, and public reaction


What's next for Tory Lanez?


✅ Hashtags:

#ToryLanez #CelebrityNews #NewsPlusGlobe #HipHop #RNB #MusicIndustry #ToryLanezTrial #MeganTheeStallion #EntertainmentNews #MusicDrama

