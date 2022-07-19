Curing Cancer

Immunicom is developing a non-drug-based cancer therapy with the potential to reduce treatment side effects, enhance therapy response rates and improve cancer patients’ quality of life – all at significantly lower costs and without the side effects and complications prevalent in existing immunotherapy approaches.

Immunicom's cancer therapy has the potential to allow the body’s natural immune system to directly attack the cancer while enhancing the effects of other cancer treatments.

Episode 989 The #TalkingHedge interviews Ibrahim Basit of Immunicom...

https://youtu.be/G_ZpzJp97Jw