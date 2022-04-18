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Ukrainian troops surrendered Mariupol plant, leaving behind civilian corpses
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231 views • April 18, 2022
RT News on the front lines. ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC and FOX nowhere to be found! RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS. Destroying Deep State censorship!
"After the surrender of the Illich factory, the area was filled with the corpses of civilians used by Mariupol nationalists as human shields. ‘Why didn’t they shoot at the plant instead of shelling civilians,’ wondered Russian fighters." - RT News
"After the surrender of the Illich factory, the area was filled with the corpses of civilians used by Mariupol nationalists as human shields. ‘Why didn’t they shoot at the plant instead of shelling civilians,’ wondered Russian fighters." - RT News
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