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Altro scienziato (MIT) parla del NONvaccino ai bambini: 'fate qualsiasi cosa per evitarlo'
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50 views • January 17, 2022
Stephanie Seneff è uno scienziato ricercatore dell MIT.
Ci dice che dare gli elisir di corta vita, aka NONvaccini ai bambini equivale a dargli Parkinson e altre malattie neurovegetative.
I bravi genitori Italglioni che hanno 'capito tutto' fanno perciò la fila negli ospedali con i loro bravi bambini.
Lang: Eng
subs: Ita
Ci dice che dare gli elisir di corta vita, aka NONvaccini ai bambini equivale a dargli Parkinson e altre malattie neurovegetative.
I bravi genitori Italglioni che hanno 'capito tutto' fanno perciò la fila negli ospedali con i loro bravi bambini.
Lang: Eng
subs: Ita
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