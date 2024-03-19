Russian Armed Forces Launched a pre-emptive Strike on Ukrainian DRGs near the borders of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - part 2

The Russian Armed Forces launched a pre-emptive strike on Ukrainian DRGs near the borders of the Kursk and Belgorod regions - Russian Ministry of Defense
As a result of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces, the deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' DRG near the borders of the Kursk Region and a group of saboteurs in the border area with the Belgorod Region were destroyed.
The Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the strikes
