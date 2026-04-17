Israel: Every Accusation is a Confession – Video #308

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is a racist, narcissistic and psychopathic state, based on Jewish victimhood and supremacy, led by the Satanic cult of Sabbatean-Frankism. With Israel, learn why every accusation is a confession, due to the psychological phenomenon of projection.
Shownotes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rggNcGQTE3pp
https://thefreedomarticles.com/top-10-proofs-isis-us-israeli-creation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtUGZXM_-Lc
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-iran-war-the-purim-war-video-294/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-audiobook/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/
https://www.amazon.com/Break-Your-Chains-Conspiracy-Presenting/dp/B0CCCX8NTZ/
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.