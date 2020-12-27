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All Hell Can't Stop Us-Episode 089 (w @[email protected] and @[email protected])
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38 views • December 27, 2020
This podcast is a Creative Commons podcast, CC BY 3.0
with some selections from Jello Biafra's I Blow Minds for A Living
Guests: @[email protected] ( http://shitposter.club ) & @[email protected] ( https://melonmancy.net/ )
image: n/a
It isn't just available on this platform, see Subscribestar for full list https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/242440
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back
song:
n/a
ending song/songs/rants: none
Contact : [email protected]
thanks to occultae veritatis for lending an audio recorder https://ovpod.ca/
#TRUSTTHEPLAN
previous:
uregina120 #114 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05jcxwSuUyE&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=114
episode 045 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SejwxEbUwk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=45
episode 061 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6OK8XO5Q2I&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=59
episode 062 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1k2CB4zc3w&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=60
episode 088 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsEm4jlyyz4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=86
links:
jello https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3_KgrxLuOE
@[email protected]
https://melonmancy.net/
fox news sucks https://twitter.com/aletweetsnews/status/1337871813297246211
0f https://onlyfans.com/
jitsi https://jitsi.org/
fsf http://fsf.org/
ngrams- 10grans https://10grans.cash/
return to monke https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/3708498066?book_show_action=false&;from_review_page=1
2 https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/return-to-monke
alaska https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/2676963359?book_show_action=false&;from_review_page=1
media https://www.visionofearth.org/media/fixing-our-media-hypnosis/
babylon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J7mjO1CCc4
2 https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/336214
https://www.slashgear.com/microsoft-just-bought-bethesda-and-id-software-parent-in-huge-7-5bn-deal-21638892/
doom WAD https://shitposter.club/notice/A1UW0yHP2NMrj7WXcu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Carmack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Romero
https://www.aol.ca/
https://help.aol.com/articles/Ordering-an-AOL-CD-ROM
https://www.pcmag.com/encyclopedia/term/rj-11
http://www.differencebetween.net/technology/difference-between-rj11-and-rj12/
wget going all the time https://tracker.archiveteam.org/
myspace oopsie https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/myspace-lost-music-809455/
archiveteam myspace https://archiveteam.org/index.php?title=Myspace
moonman on dielan's show https://melonmancy.net/mp-22-it-was-a-great-idea-so-i-decided-to-ruin-it
the people who said 'delete facebook' included... http://www.rantmedia.ca/newsreal/episodes.php
real names, real harm - cultural regression https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2014/09/facebooks-real-name-policy-can-cause-real-world-harm-lgbtq-community
shitposter.club
https://robek.world/videos/what-is-the-fediverse-2020/
parler.com
fediverse as a game https://archive.org/details/20060408-jscott-wikipedia
noagendashow.net
http://noagenda.social/
https://nypost.com/2020/11/17/pope-francis-instagram-account-appears-to-like-models-racy-pic/
https://melonmancy.net/mp-27-white-girl-wasted
https://kanye2020.country/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brett_Kavanaugh
with some selections from Jello Biafra's I Blow Minds for A Living
Guests: @[email protected] ( http://shitposter.club ) & @[email protected] ( https://melonmancy.net/ )
image: n/a
It isn't just available on this platform, see Subscribestar for full list https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/242440
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back
song:
n/a
ending song/songs/rants: none
Contact : [email protected]
thanks to occultae veritatis for lending an audio recorder https://ovpod.ca/
#TRUSTTHEPLAN
previous:
uregina120 #114 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05jcxwSuUyE&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=114
episode 045 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SejwxEbUwk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=45
episode 061 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6OK8XO5Q2I&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=59
episode 062 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1k2CB4zc3w&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=60
episode 088 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsEm4jlyyz4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=86
links:
jello https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3_KgrxLuOE
@[email protected]
https://melonmancy.net/
fox news sucks https://twitter.com/aletweetsnews/status/1337871813297246211
0f https://onlyfans.com/
jitsi https://jitsi.org/
fsf http://fsf.org/
ngrams- 10grans https://10grans.cash/
return to monke https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/3708498066?book_show_action=false&;from_review_page=1
2 https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/return-to-monke
alaska https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/2676963359?book_show_action=false&;from_review_page=1
media https://www.visionofearth.org/media/fixing-our-media-hypnosis/
babylon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J7mjO1CCc4
2 https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/336214
https://www.slashgear.com/microsoft-just-bought-bethesda-and-id-software-parent-in-huge-7-5bn-deal-21638892/
doom WAD https://shitposter.club/notice/A1UW0yHP2NMrj7WXcu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Carmack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Romero
https://www.aol.ca/
https://help.aol.com/articles/Ordering-an-AOL-CD-ROM
https://www.pcmag.com/encyclopedia/term/rj-11
http://www.differencebetween.net/technology/difference-between-rj11-and-rj12/
wget going all the time https://tracker.archiveteam.org/
myspace oopsie https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/myspace-lost-music-809455/
archiveteam myspace https://archiveteam.org/index.php?title=Myspace
moonman on dielan's show https://melonmancy.net/mp-22-it-was-a-great-idea-so-i-decided-to-ruin-it
the people who said 'delete facebook' included... http://www.rantmedia.ca/newsreal/episodes.php
real names, real harm - cultural regression https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2014/09/facebooks-real-name-policy-can-cause-real-world-harm-lgbtq-community
shitposter.club
https://robek.world/videos/what-is-the-fediverse-2020/
parler.com
fediverse as a game https://archive.org/details/20060408-jscott-wikipedia
noagendashow.net
http://noagenda.social/
https://nypost.com/2020/11/17/pope-francis-instagram-account-appears-to-like-models-racy-pic/
https://melonmancy.net/mp-27-white-girl-wasted
https://kanye2020.country/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brett_Kavanaugh
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