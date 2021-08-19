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Australian Breaks Into Tears Describing Horrific Lockdown Orders - Slightly Offensive
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110 views • August 19, 2021
This is absolutely terrible . . . it is worse than we thought . . . I live in Western Australia right now the its all on over in a couple of the eastern states!!! When the public cannot freely protest without being slapped with an almost impossible fine . . . . what does that tell you? . . . when you live in the country and can only go within a certain radius because of so called health reasons!!! . . . what does this tell you?
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