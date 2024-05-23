BACK IN CHAINZ ⛓ TATERTOT

'They're going to put y'all back in chains' (Updated)

By MAGGIE HABERMAN 08/14/2012 11:51 AM EDT





Via 44, Joe Biden doing his best Joe Biden:





Speaking to supporters in Virginia, Vice President Joe Biden said Republicans and Wall Street would put Americans "back in chains."





"They've said it. Every Republican's voted for it. Look at what they value, and look at their budget. And look what they're proposing," Biden said about Rep. Paul Ryan's budget proposal.





"[Romney] said in the first hundred days, he's going to let the big banks write their own rules — unchain Wall Street. They're going to put y'all back in chains," Biden said.





Biden also said that with voters' help, the Democratic ticket could win "North Carolina again."





The 'chains' comment was, to put it mildly, not ideal. Biden has been targeted by the GOP for his gaffes for months, but this one is a more loaded comment.





The full context of the remark:





"Let's take a look, because now we’ve got a real clear picture, as Tom pointed out. We’ve got a real clear picture of what they all value. They’ve said it. Every Republican’s voted for it. Look at what they value and look at their budget, and what they’re proposing. Romney wants to let the — he said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules. Unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains.





"He said he’s going to do nothing about stopping the process of outsourcing. Republicans even voted down a proposal to say, OK, we’re not going to give a tax break like we do now to companies who unbolt the machinery on the floor and send it to Singapore. They get a tax break for that, by the way. We’re not going to do that anymore. We’re going to give a tax break to any company unbolts their factory stuff in Singapore and brings it back to Danville. It’s not going to change the world, but guess what? They voted against it. Romney opposes it. I don’t get these guys."





