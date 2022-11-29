Your 401K is about to evaporate

This was baked into the cake in 1913 with The Creature From Jekyll Island.
The "experts", AKA: trained monkeys, have sold your future for their self-aggrandizement. You better hurry up and use your own head before they own your very being.
I studied voodoo economics in the university system. It was a complicated, intricate web that would put normal people to sleep. I survived, even earned good grades at it.
THEN I discovered The Austrian School of Economics. Finally the whole science made sense. The Keynesian School was garbage... exactly where all those textbooks went.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.