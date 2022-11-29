Your 401K is about to evaporate

This was baked into the cake in 1913 with The Creature From Jekyll Island.

The "experts", AKA: trained monkeys, have sold your future for their self-aggrandizement. You better hurry up and use your own head before they own your very being.

I studied voodoo economics in the university system. It was a complicated, intricate web that would put normal people to sleep. I survived, even earned good grades at it.

THEN I discovered The Austrian School of Economics. Finally the whole science made sense. The Keynesian School was garbage... exactly where all those textbooks went.