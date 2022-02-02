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Putin Responds/ What Kennedy & Reagan Would Do
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455 views • February 02, 2022
Russian President Putin responds to US lies. Those of us who lived to see Kennedy and Reagan well know how different things would be now if their wisdom was exercised in our relations with Russia.
"Joe Biden looks like a dufus while meeting with the leader of Qatar"
https://youtu.be/12cU3W7flyQ
"Addicted To Lies" https://youtu.be/LGxaVYJyggc
"Putin Says West Ignored Russia’s Key Demands In Responses To Security Guarantee Proposals" https://youtu.be/Go9lgTrbngE
"Joe Biden looks like a dufus while meeting with the leader of Qatar"
https://youtu.be/12cU3W7flyQ
"Addicted To Lies" https://youtu.be/LGxaVYJyggc
"Putin Says West Ignored Russia’s Key Demands In Responses To Security Guarantee Proposals" https://youtu.be/Go9lgTrbngE
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