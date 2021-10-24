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green new world-extinction-covid 19
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30 views • October 24, 2021
green new world-extinction-covid 19
All of these have a few things in common. All are money.power grabbing schemes. All are pushed by government, the main stream media and false experts aka false prophets of doom. Think for yourself stop blindly following what these people tell you. Please comment and share.
All of these have a few things in common. All are money.power grabbing schemes. All are pushed by government, the main stream media and false experts aka false prophets of doom. Think for yourself stop blindly following what these people tell you. Please comment and share.
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