Dangerous Massive Scam Exposed: Putting You & Your House at Risk
Sarah Westall
John Cruz joins the program to share how he became entangled in lawsuits against AllState, the giant insurance company. He explains how he caught AllState selling personal identity information of its customers including SSN, address, and other data. This is highly illegal and puts their customers in a vulnerable position for their house and other assets to be easily taken by criminals. He explains how multiple government agencies and other entities are have become involved. You can learn more about John's ordeal at www.savemepip.com


