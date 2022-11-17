NOW WHAT??

Create New Account
I hear it and see it all the time. I appreciate prayer, I do, but what about doing guys? What happened to us? Somehow we all of a sudden think it's OK to just do nothing and wait on God? IS that really what we think as a planet? That's not good if so. I'd say God has done his part. He gave us all the ability to stand up for ourselves and each other.. gave us each other and the ability to connect and act as one and we re simply not doing it. We just won't engage.   Time is ticking you guys... for us all. Hit meeee! [email protected] 

