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The jabs for IT networking, Brain Jabbed (part one) Mind Blowing
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61 views • February 19, 2022
The jabs for IT networking Brain Jabbed (part one)
I do not know whether this is accurate, but I do know, Richard, being a thorough investigator and has been for years, now, we all need to get to the truth, even when our core beliefs are shattered. It's not our fault if we're misled but it's our fault if we dismiss the evidence and cling on to the narrative we've been fed.
Part two https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=2&gen=99
Part Three https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=3&gen=99
I do not know whether this is accurate, but I do know, Richard, being a thorough investigator and has been for years, now, we all need to get to the truth, even when our core beliefs are shattered. It's not our fault if we're misled but it's our fault if we dismiss the evidence and cling on to the narrative we've been fed.
Part two https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=2&gen=99
Part Three https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=3&gen=99
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