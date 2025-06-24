Their flesh shall consume away while they stand, and their eyes shall consume away in their holes,

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/B20SI5OKCBc?si=dtVvDTWkjyUS4Pox
Quotation from original video description….”the Prophecy of Zechariah 14
12 And this shall be the plague wherewith the Lord will smite all the people that have fought against Jerusalem; Their flesh shall consume away while they stand upon their feet, and their eyes shall consume away in their holes, and their tongue shall consume away in their mouth.
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/