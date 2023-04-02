Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Beginnings of Mystery Babylon
119 views
channel image
The Endtime Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

The Beginnings of "Mystery, Babylon"—the World's First Secret Society.Revelation 17:5 (KJV) refers to Babylon as a "mystery." It's a prophecy riddle that has confounded the Bible scholars. who have been debating those intriguing words since Jesus' beloved disciple penned them nearly two millennia ago. When Nimrod built the Tower of Babel, he used a secret system called "Mystery, Babylon" to find out how to build it. Ancient people thought that a global government, economy, and religion would help the human race survive and thrive. "Mystery, Babylon" was a secret society that dominated Babylon.

Keywords
mystery babylonglobal governmentsecert societyglobal economic systemglobal religion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket