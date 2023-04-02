The Beginnings of "Mystery, Babylon"—the World's First Secret Society.Revelation 17:5 (KJV) refers to Babylon as a "mystery." It's a prophecy riddle that has confounded the Bible scholars. who have been debating those intriguing words since Jesus' beloved disciple penned them nearly two millennia ago. When Nimrod built the Tower of Babel, he used a secret system called "Mystery, Babylon" to find out how to build it. Ancient people thought that a global government, economy, and religion would help the human race survive and thrive. "Mystery, Babylon" was a secret society that dominated Babylon.

