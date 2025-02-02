BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DC & Philly Plane Crashes Have Spiritual Meaning. Adventists & US Citizens Will Be Deported. WarTime
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
296 views • 3 months ago

Trump Seizes Wartime Power in Battle for More Fossil Fuels with the need for gas and oil as America prepares for war with China, Russia, and Iran. Trump labels himself ‘a wartime president’ combating coronavirus. “Now it’s our time. We must sacrifice together, because we are all in this together, and we will come through together,” the president said.


President Donald Trump on Wednesday began to invoke the rhetoric of “a wartime president” as he told reporters he views himself as one, while his administration fights to contain the spread of coronavirus and mitigate the economic fallout from the global pandemic.


The US is electing a wartime president


Small plane carrying 6 crashes in Philadelphia neighborhood, several homes catch fire


Philly plane crash: Doorbell camera captures crash in Northeast Philadelphia


Chilling 'conspiracy theory' about Black Hawk helicopter in DC plane crash is TRUE


Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century


Trump has declared a 'national energy emergency.' What does that mean?


Trump declares border emergency and seeks to end US birthright citizenship


Trump declares border emergency to use US military to 'repel forms of invasion'

President-elect Donald Trump signed nearly a dozen executive orders on border security Monday.


Troops arrive at San Diego border after Trump declares national emergency

Hundreds of Marines were stationed in the San Diego region by Friday, with tents set up in a parking lot near the Imperial Beach Border Patrol station.


Trump is discussing military strikes against Mexican drug cartels, Pete Hegseth suggests


Trump immigration raids snag U.S. citizens, including Native Americans, raising racial profiling fears

A U.S. veteran and Navajo residents have been asked for identification. Critics are complaining of racial profiling as raids and deportations increase.


Donald Trump Floats Deporting American Criminals


Trump won’t rule out revenge prosecutions, deportation of U.S. citizens when he takes office


Philly restaurant owners say ICE showed up without warrant 'because it's a Puerto Rican restaurant'


Blair says digital IDs will allow Labour to curb illegal immigration and make Britain more efficient - despite privacy concerns


Cartels authorized the use of weaponized drones against ICE agents


DECLARING A NATIONAL EMERGENCY AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER OF THE UNITED STATES


China builds nuke-resistant bunker


China building ‘doomsday’ command 10 times bigger than the Pentagon

The complex would be the world’s largest military command centre and include bombproof bunkers for leaders, say US intelligence officials.


China building world's largest military command centre to protect leaders in nuclear war

Satellite images shared by US intelligence officials show a 1,500-acre construction site for the new command centre.


US Intel: China Building Wartime Military Command Center


Ex-Federal Reserve adviser Rogers arrested for passing trade secrets to China


Iran ‘secretly building nuclear missiles that can hit Europe’

Revolutionary Guard aerospace experts working on warheads with 3,000km range at two sites disguised as satellite launch bases, say exiles


Iran’s terrifying nuke scheme REVEALED: Satellite pics show secret warhead sites hidden by tyrannical regime…until now. Iran is developing nuclear warheads for the solid-fuel Ghaem-100 missiles


Iran foreign minister: Attacking our nuclear sites would be 'one of biggest mistakes US could make'


trumpjesusimmigrationdonald trumpsundaysouthern bordercatholicjesuitsdamark of the beastmigrant crisissabbathseventh day adventistbirthright citizenshiprevelation 13prophetic wordsunday lawblue lawdeportationsdavid houseproject 2025dc plane crashphilly plane crashhellicopter crash
