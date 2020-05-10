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END TIMES DAILY NEWS NETWORK - NED DOUGHERTY - INAUGURAL VIDEO - May 6, 2020
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3724 views • May 10, 2020
Ned Dougherty, author of "Fast Lane to Heaven" returns to the Sam Lesante Show to discuss the Coronavirus Pandemic from the perspective of his being a survivor of two near-death experiences in 1984 in which he was shown the future of the world. Ned believes that he has a continuing spiritual gift of connecting with what he refers to as the "SPIRITUAL INTERNET" or what he prefers to refer to as "THE TRUTH"! This interview will shock you into an awareness that there is more going on behind the scenes of the COVID PANDEMIC that the Mainstream Media is not telling you!
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