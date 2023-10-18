Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇮🇱/🇵🇸 18+ BREAKING: Civilian death toll of the Al-Ahli Christian hospital in Gaza that was bombed by an Israeli airstrike has surpassed 500
channel image
The Prisoner
8804 Subscribers
Shop now
198 views
Published a day ago

🇮🇱🇵🇸❗️Al Jazeera : The number of people killed at Al Ahly Baptist Hospital, hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, may exceed 1,000.

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-evacuates-residents-28-towns-near-lebanese-border-hezbollah-attacks-increase

Sources - Various

Keywords
christiangazahospitalal-ahli

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket