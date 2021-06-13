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DR. JOSÉ LUIS SEVILLANO CALLS ON PEOPLE TO CONTINUE RECORDING MAGNETIC ARM VIDEOS
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60 views • June 13, 2021
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THERE'S GRAPHENE OXIDE BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC.
"We are asking the health authorities about something that concerns mass vaccination. A strange effect which is of such a caliber, of such a number of people, that it concerns, since the authorities cannot turn a blind eye.
We are waiting for the Minister, for the President of the Government, for that of the WHO, for the health authorities. We are waiting for them. Until they are the ones to give an answer, the magnetic arms are being recorded all over the planet and will continue to be recorded. "
THERE'S GRAPHENE OXIDE BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC.
"We are asking the health authorities about something that concerns mass vaccination. A strange effect which is of such a caliber, of such a number of people, that it concerns, since the authorities cannot turn a blind eye.
We are waiting for the Minister, for the President of the Government, for that of the WHO, for the health authorities. We are waiting for them. Until they are the ones to give an answer, the magnetic arms are being recorded all over the planet and will continue to be recorded. "
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