Are You Awake Yet?

This is a video that I made quite a few years ago. I recently left Tiktok (today, actually), since a couple of billionaire ZioNazi fascists (a father and son), along with a handful of other ZioNazi fascist billionaire investors were given permission by the Trump administration to purchase Tiktok. Tiktok will never be the same ever again, since that platform is now going to be promoting ZioNazi propaganda. It seems quite clear that the United States government and most of the rest of corporate America is officially now completely fascist, if it wasn't already to begin with, seeing as how the United States has never actually ever been a democratic republic, but, in reality, has always been a polyarchic oligarchy. Now it's a fascist polyarchic oligarchy. We could barely swallow the first version, now We the People are being choked to death by the new version.





Unbelievable. Or, is it?