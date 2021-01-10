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Ep. 31 COVID OPERATION book discussion with author Pam Popper, Make Americans Free Again_EXPLOSIVE
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45 views • January 10, 2021
Pam Popper returns to discuss her book, COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened, and What's Next.
We discuss, in depth with some surprises, the insidious connections of and who the major players are, as well as taking a brief look at the chronology, some of the questions along the way that were raised and never answered, and what is the real agenda with this operation.
Pam's websites: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/take-action/#recent-recordings
https://wellnessforumhealth.com/
Book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-Operation-What-Happened-Whats/dp/1633374432
Research: Hegelian Dialectic: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/06/22/hegelian-dialectic/
We discuss, in depth with some surprises, the insidious connections of and who the major players are, as well as taking a brief look at the chronology, some of the questions along the way that were raised and never answered, and what is the real agenda with this operation.
Pam's websites: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/take-action/#recent-recordings
https://wellnessforumhealth.com/
Book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-Operation-What-Happened-Whats/dp/1633374432
Research: Hegelian Dialectic: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/06/22/hegelian-dialectic/
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