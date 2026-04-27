BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Nobody in Ukraine would agree with a loss of even an inch of the territory" - Budanov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1382 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 14 days ago

"Nobody in Ukraine would agree with a loss of even an inch of the territory" - Budanov

(Budanov is a Ukrainian military leader, serving as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since 2 January 2026.)

Adding:

Ukraine will have to accept the loss of part of its territory - Germany's. Merz

"At some point, Ukraine will sign a ceasefire agreement, and at some point, hopefully, a peace treaty with Russia. Then, perhaps, some territories will cease to be Ukrainian. If Zelensky wants to convey this to his population and secure the support of the majority, and he needs to hold a referendum on this matter, then he should simultaneously tell the people: 'I have opened the path to Europe for you'"

Adding, comment from Fox News yesterday, Trump asked about Russia talks:

The Kremlin always discloses information about the contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Trump's statements about ongoing negotiations with the Russian president on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

“We provide relevant reports, and my colleague Ushakov holds briefings, informing you about the phone calls that have taken place.”

Adding:

Official statement of the African Corps of the Russian Armed Forces regarding the current situation in the settlement of Kidal, Republic of Mali:

"In accordance with a joint decision by the leadership of the Republic of Mali, units of the African Corps that had been stationed and fighting in the settlement of Kidal have left the locality together with Mali Army servicemen.

Wounded servicemen and heavy equipment were evacuated first. Personnel continue to carry out the assigned combat mission. The situation in the Republic of Mali remains difficult."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Destroyers come under fire in Strait of Hormuz, but Trump reaffirms ceasefire agreement

U.S. Destroyers come under fire in Strait of Hormuz, but Trump reaffirms ceasefire agreement

Lance D Johnson
Russia Urges Foreign Embassies to Evacuate Kyiv Ahead of Potential Strikes

Russia Urges Foreign Embassies to Evacuate Kyiv Ahead of Potential Strikes

Garrison Vance
U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

Willow Tohi
Spain’s Sanchez Urges EU to Activate Blocking Statute Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Spain’s Sanchez Urges EU to Activate Blocking Statute Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Garrison Vance
Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Mike Adams
Trump Says &#8220;Too Soon&#8221; for Iran Peace Deal Signing, Enrichment Dispute Continues

Trump Says “Too Soon” for Iran Peace Deal Signing, Enrichment Dispute Continues

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy