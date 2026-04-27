"Nobody in Ukraine would agree with a loss of even an inch of the territory" - Budanov

(Budanov is a Ukrainian military leader, serving as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since 2 January 2026.)

Adding:

Ukraine will have to accept the loss of part of its territory - Germany's. Merz

"At some point, Ukraine will sign a ceasefire agreement, and at some point, hopefully, a peace treaty with Russia. Then, perhaps, some territories will cease to be Ukrainian. If Zelensky wants to convey this to his population and secure the support of the majority, and he needs to hold a referendum on this matter, then he should simultaneously tell the people: 'I have opened the path to Europe for you'"

Adding, comment from Fox News yesterday, Trump asked about Russia talks:

The Kremlin always discloses information about the contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Trump's statements about ongoing negotiations with the Russian president on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

“We provide relevant reports, and my colleague Ushakov holds briefings, informing you about the phone calls that have taken place.”

Adding:

Official statement of the African Corps of the Russian Armed Forces regarding the current situation in the settlement of Kidal, Republic of Mali:

"In accordance with a joint decision by the leadership of the Republic of Mali, units of the African Corps that had been stationed and fighting in the settlement of Kidal have left the locality together with Mali Army servicemen.

Wounded servicemen and heavy equipment were evacuated first. Personnel continue to carry out the assigned combat mission. The situation in the Republic of Mali remains difficult."