What if Tribulation Starts 2026 and Ends in 2033? 12/17/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares with us why the Tribulation could start in 2026. Please remember we are not setting dates, as watchmen, we make sure to look at all the evidence available to us and make informed decisions.
00:00Intro
03:31Two Days
10:28Day Jesus Died
15:54Jesus was Crucified
20:38Revelation