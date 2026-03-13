A Main Street Fix for Healthcare

With Jim O’Leary, retired OB-GYN & host of the “Real Doc Speaks” podcast

On X: Real_Doc_Speak, [email protected]

Price transparency as a major tenant of health reform gets hammered in the media, but the media relies on advertising revenue from the Big Health cartel corporations who stand to lose market share if price competition makes progress - so that opposition to reform is not surprising. Also, hardly any Democrats support patient empowerment via tax-advantaged Health Savings Accounts - something President Trump wants to expand instead of continuing endlessly to subsidize ObamaCare insurers whose “Minimum Loss Ratio” limits incent them not to care too much either about subjecting health care to cash-priced shopping among patients. So why the pressure to disgorge real pricing in health care, and to what extent does such transparency comprise real health reform?

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At “Real Doc Speaks”, Dr. O’Leary promotes not just price transparency, but also memberships in Direct Primary Care arrangements, and hospital competition. Indeed, he’s come up with his own “Main Street” health plan that our entrepreneurs and activists will want to consider. Dr. O’Leary advocates for the elimination of all laws that prevent physician innovation, higher quality care, and more affordable prices. The laws and regulations are written for the benefit of the middleman, the large integrated healthcare companies, and the government. But we need the healthcare system to start working for patients, employers and taxpayers.

Dr. O’Leary is a Mayo Clinic Trained OB/GYN and spent the majority of his career in independent practice where he put the needs of his patients first.