P.4 First of the season GIANT BAMBOO shoot (SLIDING THE SPANISH WINDLASS UP; REPAIR OF KINKED CULMS): Bambusa balcooa, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_6903-6merged
Published 17 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/278ade6a-f2ab-417e-a764-3dfe908305be

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7a948d33-dff8-4c6a-9490-b6ff82fd7c98

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a23ee127-1cc9-4f41-845c-d03006376d4d

My giant bamboo, Bambusa balcooa, has been through the wringer these past 3 years, with a flowering event and reticulation failure. I am hopeful of some larger culms appearing as shoots soon, but I’m not holding my breath. In the video I showed a thick culm that I said dates from around autumn 2020, however, I have a feeling that it was a year later. I can research it when I find the time, because I made a video about it and posted it to Brighteon. It was unusual in that it twisted and turned over a few weeks in it’s early growth, under the stresses of ropes I was directing it back into the clump with.


garden garlic ginger turmeric lemon potatoes permaculture home onions weeds parsley aloe vera chicory fennel mulch bamboo compost mullein pawpaw chickweed humus madeira vine

