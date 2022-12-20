Jill Ellsworth started Willow Industries in 2015 with one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis.
Willow Industries is the industry leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology.
They employ an organic, ozone-based technology, ensuring cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish.
Episode 1088 The #TalkingHedge sits down with Jill Ellsworth, Founder & CEO, Willow Industries about cannabis decontamination technology...
https://youtu.be/qc4K5slejgs
