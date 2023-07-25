Dr Jennifer Daniels - Ramp Up Your Health with Bitters, Connective Tissues, Raw Eggs, Liver & More on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.24.23)

https://gogetfunding.com/special-need-to-raise-money-for-one-radio-network/
Dr. D gives her recipe for a raw egg, banana morning smoothie. -She’s a big fan of Campari Bitters for liver/gallbladder digestive support -Dr. D recommends liver at least once a month with onions, rice and a green vegetable for total effect -Meats high in connective tissue appears to be one of the most recommended foods Dr. Daniels advises to consume -Herpes is not contagious, It is about thin skin -Lack of water, dehydration came up often on todays show as the main cause of many things.
-What can I put on my skin to remove ...a keloid that has grown to contain it. It has been there, above my breast, close to the right arm pit.
-Many castor oil experts say castor oil packs plus some heat source over the liver, eyes and thyroid are more effective than just topical applications. I know she says Campari bitters are the best liver detox so that might take care of the liver.
-...what is the upper limit of too many raw eggs in one sitting?
-A doctor says I have a off the charts high EBV titer indicating a current reaction to a past infection. The doctor recommended I take oregano oil for a month to knock the EBV back, thinking it may be a source of chronic fatigue.
-Question: Could you tell me what the meaning of occasional cloudy urine only at night would be? I am 74 F with no obvious health issues.
-Is 478 is too high of a cholesterol number?
-How do I get rid of head pressure after having Covid??
-Are there any exercises I can do to help with hip bursitis?
-Question: My son, who’s 47 years old, hasn’t felt well in 27 years! Started when he slept in a very rustic cabin in the woods near Santa Cruz, Ca. He got a weird sunburn looking “hot” rash on his face and then developed splotchy red patches on his torso a few days later. What can this be?
-Can UTIs cause problems for a pregnancy?
-Will a castor oil pack help with my joint pain? How to make a castor oil pack?
-Should an elderly man, recently discharged from the hospital after CHF, proceed with the turpentine protocol?
-What can be done to improve pelvic floor strength and to repair diastasis recti?
-Exercises for lower back pain
-How can a woman figure out what 3 days she is ovulating?
