Mike Adams interviews Carrie Madej and Peter Simonson, to discuss her plane-crash recovery.

Carrie describes her healing journey from her plane crash. She also shares techniques and technologies, including Juvent to speed her recovery. Mike Adams share his daily use of Juvent for the past 6 years. Peter Simonson shares the science behind Juvent and how it helps others.
