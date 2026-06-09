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Hackers Took Over My Channel And I Couldn't Stop Them
Think About It
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After 33 failed attempts to recover my account from the hackers who stole my Account, email, and phone, I am officially moving to this channel. My original channel has been compromised; please report it and DO NOT watch the new videos they have uploaded. I understand they're involved in some very dark activities.

In this video, I break down exactly what happened, how to protect yourself from the sophisticated threats we face in 2026, and why physical security keys are no longer optional.

Follow the new channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@thinkaboutitpodcast



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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
online privacysecurity keysfaith in trialsaccount takeoverdigital safetyhacked channelyoutube securityaccount recovery helpgoogle bureaucracycyber attack 2026cybersecurity warningtwo-step verificationprotect your identityyoutube hacking scandalidentity theft warningtech sovereignty
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy