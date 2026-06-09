Hackers Took Over My Channel And I Couldn't Stop Them

After 33 failed attempts to recover my account from the hackers who stole my Account, email, and phone, I am officially moving to this channel. My original channel has been compromised; please report it and DO NOT watch the new videos they have uploaded. I understand they're involved in some very dark activities.

In this video, I break down exactly what happened, how to protect yourself from the sophisticated threats we face in 2026, and why physical security keys are no longer optional.

Follow the new channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@thinkaboutitpodcast









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