Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From supermarket to house to MOUSE TO WEEVILS to doves in the birdfeeder MVI_8964-5merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
251 Subscribers
Shop now
44 views
Published Yesterday

I have had a lot of food spoiled by weevils and mice over the decades, due to inadequate storage methods. Much of it has gone to feeding the local doves, in recent years.

Keywords
preppinggardensurvivalhomefood storagemiceverminwastageweevilsrecycling into nature

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket